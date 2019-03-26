New Customs facility opens at KJYO

A new Customs & Border Protection (CBP) facility is now open at Leesburg Executive Airport (KJYO) in Virginia, offering general aviation pilots a new option for clearing customs in the Washington, D.C., area.

The facility will relieve pressure from other busy general aviation airports in the area, as Leesburg is nine nautical miles from Dulles International Airport (IAD), according to officials with the National Business Aviation Association. The facility is open seven days a week from 6 a.m.- 9 p.m. However, CBP requests 24-hour notice for clearance requests.

“The Washington, D.C., metropolitan area is a prime international destination for business travelers,” said Paige Kroner, NBAA’s Mid-Atlantic regional representative. “This new CBP facility at Leesburg will provide business aircraft operators an alternative option for clearing customs, and will help alleviate congestion at other local airports.”

There are no landing or ramp fees at ProJet Aviation, the airport’s FBO since 2012.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will celebrate the already opened customs facility on March 27 at the Greater Washington Business Aviation Association (GWBAA) open house, co-hosted by GWBAA and ProJet.”