Air Force Museum launches free mobile app

DAYTON, Ohio — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force has a new app.The museum app consolidates multiple resources in a single location, easing public access to information, news, social media, exhibits, events calendar and more, according to officials.

Top features in the app include:

General information and location information

News and social media streams

Exhibit and event information

Aviation trivia, visitor poll, must see check-list

Podcast streams, videos and more

According to National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Public Affairs Specialist Ken LaRock, who populated the museum’s app, the goal is to increase visitor engagement by enhancing access to museum information.

“Whether an individual is at the museum or on the go, this new app provides easy access to museum information, podcasts, trivia and much more,” said LaRock. “Additional content will be released in the future, and user feedback is always encouraged to ensure we are meeting the needs of the public.”

The free app is available within USAF Connect, an Air Force-wide mobile app. Museum visitors and fans can download USAF Connect from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, then select the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force when prompted to add favorites. Once added, users can swipe left from the USAF Connect home screen to see the museum platform.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year about 1 million visitors from around the world come to the museum.