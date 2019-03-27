Five finalists named in GoFly Prize

GoFly Prize, the $2 million international competition to create a personal flying device, has revealed the five finalists in the competition based on their prototype submissions — with U.S. teams claiming three of those spots.

More than 3,500 innovators from 101 countries across the globe submitted prototypes in the first phase of the competition, which is designed to create a personal flying device that can be used by anyone, anywhere. Think jetpack or flying motorcycle. The personal flying devices must be capable of carrying a person 20 miles without refueling or recharging with vertical or near vertical takeoff and landing capability.

From these submissions, 31 teams across 16 countries were asked to go into Phase II, where they were required to submit visual and written documentation detailing their personal flyer prototypes. It’s the first time physical prototypes have been introduced into the challenge, bringing GoFly one step closer to the Final Fly-Off next year, according to officials with the competition.

The five Phase II winners are:

Texas A&M Harmony, Aria, United States Trek Aerospace, Inc, FlyKart2, United States DragonAir Aviation, Airboard 2.0, United States Aeroxo LV, ERA Aviabike, Latvia and Russia Silverwing, S1, Netherlands Each of the finalists received $50,000. You can see their designs below.

The teams are now preparing for the Final Fly-Off, at which point innovators will put their personal flyers to the test, competing at a final event showcase and vying for the remaining $1.6 million in prizes.

With Boeing as its Grand Sponsor and Pratt & Whitney as its Corporate Sponsor, the GoFly Prize provides teams with expertise, mentorship, prizes and global exposure as they compete to create the world’s first safe, ultra-compact, urban-compatible personal flying device.

The Five GoFly Finalists