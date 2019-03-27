Picture of the Day: Flying weather at last!

Hayman Tam submitted the following photo and note: “After a long and very wet winter, glorious weather finally appeared in Northern California in time for St. Patrick’s Day and pilots took advantage of the perfect flying conditions. This Howard DGA-15P and Piper Apache were two eye-catching visitors at San Carlos Airport (KSQL).”





