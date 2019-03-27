Two new navigators from Garmin

Garmin has introduced the GPS 175 and GNX 375 GPS navigators with Localizer Performance with Vertical guidance (LPV) approach capability.

The GPS 175 is a standalone certified IFR navigator with a color touchscreen display with features and capabilities including WAAS/LPV approaches.

The GNX 375 has all of the capability of the GPS 175 and adds Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Out, as well as dual-link ADS-B In via a built-in transponder.

Intended for Class I/II aircraft that weigh 6,000 pounds or less, as well as experimental/amateur-built (EAB) aircraft, the GPS 175/GNX 375 have received Supplemental Type Certification (STC) and are available for more than 700 aircraft makes/models.

The GPS 175/GNX 375 include a WAAS/SBAS GPS that is IFR approach-capable, company officials report. A touchscreen display boasts a familiar Garmin user experience that enables quick and intuitive entry of flight plan information, while a dual concentric knob and dedicated home button offer added versatility when interfacing with the touchscreen, officials say.

Dedicated pages within the GPS 175 include a moving map, flight plan, nearest, procedures, waypoint information and terrain pages, and the GNX 375 adds traffic and weather pages.

The addition of a dedicated direct-to button on the touchscreen offers quick access to direct airport or waypoint navigation.

Customizable data fields and short cuts on the moving map to pilot-selectable pages such as the nearest airport allow for one-touch access to important information in flight.

Fully WAAS IFR-approach-capable, the GPS 175/GNX 375 give pilots the benefit of flying LPV, Lateral Performance (LP), as well as all Area Navigation (RNAV) approaches. Many approaches offer vertical approach guidance as low as 200′ above ground level (AGL).

Pilots can also leverage the touchscreen and moving map to generate customized holding patterns over an existing fix in the navigation database or a user-defined waypoint and insert it into a flight plan.

Visual approaches are also available within the GPS 175/GNX 375 and provide lateral and vertical approach guidance in visual flight conditions. Visual approaches offer added assurance at unfamiliar airports or in challenging environments to ensure the aircraft is aligned properly with the correct runway, while also taking into consideration terrain and obstacle avoidance, Garmin officials explain.

Designed to replace earlier-generation products such as the GPS 150/155 series, the GX 50/55, as well as the KLN 89/90/94 series, aircraft owners won’t have to make significant panel modifications to accommodate the GPS 175/GNX 375, company officials said.

Aircraft owners can also retain many of their existing flight instruments, audio panels and many legacy CDI/EHSI indicators such as the KI 209, or pair it with a new or existing flight display like the G5 electronic flight instrument. Additional interface options include the G3X Touch flight display for experimental and certificated aircraft, the GFC 500 and GFC 600 autopilots, as well as select third-party autopilots.

Additionally, precise course deviation and roll steering outputs can be coupled to the GFC 500/GFC 600 autopilots and select third-party autopilots so procedures such as holds, radius-to-fix (RF) legs and missed approaches may be flown automatically, according to company officials.

Built-in Connext cockpit connectivity gives pilots the benefits of a wireless cockpit, enabling wireless flight plan transfer via Bluetooth to and from compatible portables and mobile devices running the Garmin Pilot and FltPlan Go applications.

GPS position information and back-up attitude can also be used by compatible products.

Because the GNX 375 has an integrated ADS-B transponder and dual link ADS-B In, pilots can also view ADS-B traffic and weather on compatible mobile devices and portables.

Prices are $4,995 for the GPS 175 and $7,995 for the GNX 375 (installation not included).