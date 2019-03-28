ICON opens new showroom and demo center at Santa Monica Airport

ICON Aircraft, maker of the ICON A5 Light Sport Aircraft, has unveiled its first sales and demo center showroom at Santa Monica Municipal Airport (SMO) in Southern California.

The Los Angeles area presents an ideal flying environment for ICON’s amphibious aircraft and is a cultural fit for its customers who enjoy adventure and outdoor activities, according to company officials.

“Santa Monica is a perfect choice for the first ICON Showroom,” said Thomas Wieners, president of ICON Aircraft. “The company was founded in the Los Angeles area more than 10 years ago and the region has one of the largest general aviation populations in the U.S. We look forward to connecting with existing pilots and introducing them to adventure flying in the ICON A5, as well as bringing the A5 to new and aspiring pilots who call this area home.”

The new Santa Monica location is part of an expansion plan designed to grow ICON’s presence across the U.S. and bring the plane closer to customers, company officials said. In addition to expanding its corporate footprint through the Santa Monica showroom, ICON has sales staff based in key regions across the country and is exploring dealerships and other sales channels, as well as partnerships with third-party flight training and service providers to support customers.

“We’re excited that ICON chose Santa Monica Airport for its Southern California showroom,” said Christian Fry, president of the Santa Monica Airport Association. “The city of Santa Monica and the airport in particular have played pivotal roles in business and in aviation for over 100 years. We’re fortunate to have an opportunity to build on that history by welcoming an innovative company such as ICON to the Santa Monica Airport Association and help them in their mission to grow aviation and welcome a new generation of sport flying enthusiasts.”

It’s an interesting move as city leaders struck a deal in 2017 with the FAA to close Santa Monica Airport in 2028. General aviation advocacy groups are fighting the decision in the courts.