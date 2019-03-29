New Corporate Aviation Campus planned for KRDU

RALEIGH, N.C. — Western LLC, a commercial real estate development and design-build firm specializing in the aviation industry, has unveiled plans to develop a new Corporate Aviation Campus on 48-acres at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (KRDU).

Tentative plans call for approximately 21 hangars ranging in size from 12,100 square feet to more than 30,000 square feet with the option for attached offices on several units. The 48-acre site is adjacent to the SAS Institute hangar at the northeast portion of the airport.

“The campus has already received interest from potential corporate clients and we feel this could make a big economic impact in the area,” said Brad Henderson, Western’s CEO.

Western plans to develop, design, build, and lease back the hangars to potential clients. The firm would also be responsible for the facilities’ maintenance.

Western LLC is a national commercial real estate development and design-build firm with projects throughout the U.S. Specializing in the aviation industry, the company develops large aircraft hangars, terminals, office buildings, fuel farms, MROs, FBOs, and more.