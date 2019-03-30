Dynon refocuses SkyView line, lowers prices for 2019

Dynon Avionics is “refocusing” its SkyView line, as well as lowering prices on its original line of Skyview models.

“As the SkyView line has evolved over the years, it has grown to four different models, including SkyView HDX, SkyView Touch, SkyView Classic, and SkyView SE. With SkyView HDX representing our state-of-the-art offering with its enhanced user interface, better display quality, and a full touch interface, we felt there was unnecessary overlap in the model line-up,” indicates Randy Lervold, Dynon’s VP Marketing & Sales. “With the avionics market getting ever more competitive, we’ve decided to trim the line to make the product model steps clearer and at the same time sharpen the price points on our original SkyView family models.”

Effective immediately, Dynon is lowering the price on both SkyView Classic and SkyView SE systems and is retiring SkyView Touch. SkyView Classic and SkyView SE systems will see price drops of between $200 and $500 per display, depending on the model.

“We believe these adjustments make for a more competitive line-up that accommodates a wider range of builder budgets and panel plans,” he said. “Many builders want a reduced, simplified feature set and are targeting a lower budget. Dynon will help them get there.”

Current pricing for all Dynon products can be found on its website and through its network of dealers worldwide.

Dynon Certified Progress

In 2018, Dynon received STC approval for its flagship SkyView HDX system for most Cessna 172 models and then completed an amendment to include its complete product suite, including autopilot. For 2019, it is expanding both the approved model list and adding installation centers for its Dynon Certified line.

Although the government shutdown impacted progress, Dynon is currently finalizing approval for the V-tail Bonanza 35 series, company officials report. Now that the FAA is back in normal operations, Dynon expects approval for the Bonanza in the coming weeks.

After the Bonanza 35 series, the next aircraft Dynon will be adding to the AML is the Bonanza A36 family. Dynon recently acquired an A36 for this project and work has already begun.

Work also continues on the piston twin Piper Seneca with approval expected in the first half of 2019. Dynon indicates that next up is the Cessna 182. The company expects that to be done before the end of 2019.

A continuously updated list of active and planned aircraft approvals, as well as installation centers, can be found at DynonCertified.com.

ADVANCEDPANEL from Advanced Flight Systems

Buying a pre-built custom panel has always meant buying from a company that essentially acts as a system integrator from multiple vendors.

“With the ADVANCEDPANEL concept, almost everything in the panel is designed, manufactured, and configured by Advanced Flight Systems and Dynon. This turnkey solution is really resonating with customers who are thrilled to be able to work with one resource to design, manufacture, and support the installation of their dream panel,” says Rob Hickman, company president.

One of the keys to Advanced’s system is the Advanced Control Module (ACM), a comprehensive power and distribution center for an aircraft’s electrical system, avionics, headsets, aircraft lights, autopilot servos, trim servos, flap motor, control sticks, panel switches, and all customized harnesses.

“All of these connect to the ACM with pre-made harnesses, allowing a plug and play installation, saving builders hundreds of hours of wiring, and makes troubleshooting and future upgrades very easy,” Hickman adds.