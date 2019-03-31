The blooming desert by air

By CELIA VANDERPOOL

Wildflowers are busting out all over the west. Between Arizona’s Sonoran Desert westward to the coast of California, there are reports of spectacular floral displays.

Even NASA placed wildflower viewing on the web with photos taken by a satellite.

Flying over Arizona State Parks, such as Picacho Peak and McDowell Mountain, offers guaranteed bloom viewing since employees plant and encourage native specimens along hiking paths.

Whether you identify flowers by their Latin name, common name, or simply by the color, it is a bountiful treat for the eyes as the regal spring cape of flowers flows over the hills and desert, even along freeway medians.

Descriptive names like white tidy-lips, woolly Indian paintbrush, monkey flower, hairy blazing star, or barrel cactus help to remember what has been viewed. Layia glandulosa, Castilleja foliolosaor, or Sphaeralcea angustifolia makes it a bit tougher to remember. People may simply point to where the purple and yellow ones are.

North facing slopes boast lichen and south facing slopes show off poppies. A west canyon may be filled with splashy pink. No way could anyone see all the color, except by aircraft.

For pilots it’s thrilling to see the bird’s eye view, without the crowds on the ground and the heavy clog of traffic on mostly two-lane roads to gain access to the bloom areas. Pilots flying out over the blankets of color may return home in less time than it takes to make the drive one direction.

The explosion of wildflowers brings equal numbers of visitors and a test of endurance and patience, unless you are airborne.

The opportunity for close-up photos may be lost, but the trade-off for expansive views with tendrils of flowers crawling up slope areas and mountain patches that fill canyons with color is worth it. It’s the Hundred Dollar Hamburger with a spring bouquet.

Aviators don’t risk snakes, bee stings, scorpions, and other nuisances that those on foot must endure. Instead, the pilot’s challenge is to see and avoid — best to have at least one passenger — and announce position frequently.

Spending a little time on the Sectional Chart for local points of interest, names of canyons, and reviewing blooming websites will make the flight even more enjoyable.

One of the best places to view the blooming desert is the Anza Borrego Desert State Park at Borrego Springs, California.

Vicki Cole has managed the Borrego Valley Airport (L08) for 27 years, along with her son and assistant manager Brett Helms. Both are knowledgeable residents. The friendly, well-kept office can assist with arranging ground transportation. If you are inclined to lunch or extend your stay, nearby resorts will provide transportation. There are also several inns, hotels, and motels.

While there is no Uber or Lyft, a seasonal local driver offers rides from the airport, and a pleasant grassy area with a table to share a picnic is on the field away from crowds.

While the Chamber of Commerce and park rangers offer tours, talks, and information to ground hikers and bikers, air “hikers” can get tips from the airport office staff.

As the desert blooms, the local population of about 7,000 explodes with more than 100,000 extra humans each flowery weekend, impacting local roads and facilities, food service, and gasoline. With quieter times on weekdays, it is not uncommon for a park ranger to advise or even escort pilots to current showy bloom areas, while explaining the features of the park in scientific detail. There is no shortage of aviation fuel.

The 2019 pattern of weekly rain between one or two days of sunshine has naturalists buzzing about a longer duration and continuous bloom rather than one humungous super bloom. If true, there will be several weeks to enjoy the show well into May.

The newly revised Aerial Sky Trail guide for pilots is sold at the State Park and at the airport. The Sky Trail was established by a former park ranger, providing a beautiful elevated tour over the park without getting sand in your shoes. The airborne views include geological and natural references that loop over the pockets of posies, tucked in canyons, and crevices.

The updated guide includes coordinates, color photos, and a written description of the history and geology along the route.

Want to check it out before you get there? Rough coordinates from the old guide book can be found online, at Pilot Getaways.

Flying east off Runway 08 at L08 towards Salton Sea, the fields overflow with verbena, poppies, and mustard. Henderson Canyon is noted for early blooms of poppies along the foothills on the north side of the valley.

Pilots use the local 122.8 or by switching to 123.45 for position reports and air-to-air communication flying a minimum of 500′ AGL to the 4,500′ as noted in the Sky Trail. Pilots can enjoy the entire park in an hour or two and depart before the sand and cross-winds begins to blow.

Spring proficiency can be conducted while flying the Sky Trail managing slow flight, making an occasional level 360, skill practice locating the waypoints and staying on course while nature shows off her spring cloak.

Following the Sky Trail headings, altitudes, and waypoint visual markers while position reporting, looking for traffic, choosing to make a steep turn in gentle canyons, and noting weather conditions that are in constant flux is exhilarating. It can be cold and blustery in the morning and hours later it can be a hot high-density altitude afternoon.

An overnight chill will cause the flowers to become shy, not opening at all. After a few hours of sun, the flowers are screaming for attention.

Check preferred FAA approved allergy relief, take some sunscreen, and have some fun.

Flight precaution: There is an aerobatic box, especially active on weekends, on the north side of the runway to 5,000′. Also, throughout the valley, drones are swarming like bees, anxious to fly home and post their findings on the plethora of blooming websites.

Blooming Desert Website