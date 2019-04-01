Electroair named EAA’s Official Electronic Ignition System

Electroair has been selected to be the Experimental Aircraft Association‘s Official Electronic Ignition System.

As part of this partnership, EAA will outfit its fleet of piston aircraft with Electroair’s electronic ignition systems. Included in this fleet is the EAA photo plane, a Cessna 210, a Piper Aztec, a Cessna 172 used with the Young Eagles program, a Beechcraft T-34, and an RV-6.

“This partnership reinforces the commitment of both EAA and Electroair to bring new technology to general aviation,” said Electroair’s Michael Kobylik. “Receiving this kind of recognition establishes Electroair as the leader of ignition technology in general aviation, both certified and experimental aircraft.”

Since 1992, Electroair has offered a range of electronic ignition systems for general aviation. Electroair is certified on over 500 standard category aircraft. Electroair has installed electronic ignitions on more experimental aircraft engine platforms than any other ignition provider, according to company officials.

Electroair also is the only company to offer a high energy, variably timed, six-cylinder electronic ignition system for experimental aircraft that doesn’t require a crank position sensor, officials note.