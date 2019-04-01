Picture of the day: Setting up for SUN ‘n FUN

Photographer Jason McLemore took this photo on set-up day for the SUN ‘n FUN International Fly-In and Expo, which officially kicks off April 2, 2019. A volunteer helps set up one of the many displays in the light-sport aircraft and ultralight section of the fly-in, affectionately known as Paradise City.

