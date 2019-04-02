General Aviation News

Video: Setting up for SUN ‘n FUN

by Leave a Comment

Frederick A. Johnsen posted this video to YouTube on Monday, April 1, 2019, the day before SUN ‘n FUN 2019 kicked off in Lakeland, Florida.

“We caught the arrival of a rumbling T-28, a snappy Twin Beech, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Super King Air, and others. A NOAA WP-3D storm chaser based at Lakeland departed during the day. And Richard Epton prepped his 1940-vintage NA-64 Yale trainer for static display.”

Look for more videos during this week from the show.

