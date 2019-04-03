Single Seat Chipper SS an affordable flyer

Chipper Aerospace has a new aircraft, the Chipper SS (Single Seat).

James Wiebe, Belite/Chipper’s president and CEO, has designed the Chipper SS to give builders an aircraft that can be built as either Part 103 or Experimental Amateur Built.

And for those on a budget (who isn’t?), a kit costs just $8,500 (through April 30, 2019) requiring just $50 for a deposit.

“There is no ultralight or small experimental aircraft out there that offers this extraordinary capability in a CNC easy build kit, other than Chipper SS,” says Wiebe. “Chipper SS is a fusion of correct design material selection in a very lightweight, high performance aircraft.”

Chipper SS can takeoff and land within 80′ and has CNC-built parts making construction easy, he noted. The fuselage includes an enclosed cabin and cargo compartment.

Powered with a 36.5-horsepower Polini 250 Thor engine, Chipper SS will cruise up to 62 mph in ultralight mode and can handle a 250 pound pilot. The engine is regularly priced at $4,495, but can be had for $3,274 through April 30.