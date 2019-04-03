General Aviation News

Single Seat Chipper SS an affordable flyer

Chipper Aerospace has a new aircraft, the Chipper SS (Single Seat).

James Wiebe, Belite/Chipper’s president and CEO, has designed the Chipper SS to give builders an aircraft that can be built as either Part 103 or Experimental Amateur Built.

Belite’s Chipper SS can be built as a Part 103 ultralight or Experimental Amateur Built (EA-B).

And for those on a budget (who isn’t?), a kit costs just $8,500 (through April 30, 2019) requiring just $50 for a deposit. 

Chipper SS is all about fun.

“There is no ultralight or small experimental aircraft out there that offers this extraordinary capability in a CNC easy build kit, other than Chipper SS,” says Wiebe. “Chipper SS is a fusion of correct design material selection in a very lightweight, high performance aircraft.”

Chipper SS can takeoff and land within 80′ and has CNC-built parts making construction easy, he noted. The fuselage includes an enclosed cabin and cargo compartment.

Powered with a 36.5-horsepower Polini 250 Thor engine, Chipper SS will cruise up to 62 mph in ultralight mode and can handle a 250 pound pilot. The engine is regularly priced at $4,495, but can be had for $3,274 through April 30.

With no doors, there’s plenty of elbow room in the Chipper SS cockpit.

Ben Sclair

Ben Sclair is the Publisher of General Aviation News, a pilot, husband to Deb and dad to Savannah, Brenna and Jack. Oh, and a staunch supporter of general aviation.

