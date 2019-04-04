iFly GPS adds RealPlan to upcoming release

Adventure Pilot has added RealPlan to the upcoming update of iFly GPS.The patent pending RealPlan feature optimizes a route based on time or cost while considering complex airspace, topography, winds, aircraft performance and fuel costs based on pilot preferences, according to company officials.

For those flights beyond the range of a given aircraft, RealPlan will select fuel stops with appropriate runway length, fuel cost and fuel type.

“iFly GPS is designed for the real world, and our new RealPlan feature demonstrates this by simplifying the planning phase, and providing real monetary savings that would normally go unnoticed,” says Walter Boyd, founder and chief architect at Adventure Pilot. “Imagine planning a trip over high terrain, active SUAs, TFRs, and strong headwinds. Previously, a pilot would need to manually plan and rubber band around undesirable areas. But with RealPlan all you need to do is select your departure and destination airports and iFly GPS will do the rest.”

The production release for Android, iOS, and Windows will be available later this spring.