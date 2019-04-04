Increased maximum gross takeoff weight approved on Bonanzas

General Aviation Modifications, Inc. (GAMI) and Tornado Alley Turbo, Inc. (TAT) have received FAA STC approval for the increased maximum gross takeoff weight on several models of Beechcraft Bonanzas.

Bonanza models covered include S35, V35, V35A, V35B, F33A, C33A, E33A, G33, 36, A36, and G36 equipped with normally aspirated and turbonormalized IO-550B (300-hp) engines.

The Gross Weight Increase (GWI) is available on Bonanzas configured with an IO-550B engine and two of GAMI’s STC’d modifications, including GAMIjector fuel injectors and components of its Liquidair Baffle Kit. The weight increases range from 180 to 300 pounds based on aircraft model.

“This is the first time a Gross Weight Increase of this magnitude has been available for Bonanzas not equipped with tip tanks,” said George Braly, head of engineering. “The improved control of engine cylinder head temperatures provided by the GAMIjector fuel injectors and the Liquidair Baffle Kit result in good margins at the increased takeoff weights, even on hot days.”

GAMI’s upgraded Liquidair Baffle Kit can be installed without removing the engine and provides the best overall cooling package in these Bonanza models, according to company officials.

“GAMI also has an STC for an IO-520 to IO-550B engine upgrade in Bonanzas. This package of STCs provides for significant overall improvement in performance and increased useful load in these wonderful airplanes,” added Tim Roehl, president.