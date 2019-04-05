VFR Sectionals, IFR Enroute Charts added to Aero Charting V1.1

Eagle Cap Software has released version 1.1 of its Apple iPad-based navigation app, Aero Charting.

V1.1 now includes VFR sectionals and IFR enroute charts and extends coverage to include the Caribbean, Alaska, and Hawaii and is available now on the App Store.

“These charts are a necessity for the IFR or VFR pilot. When coupled with GPS input, they greatly improve situational awareness,” says Brian Leutschaft, Program Manager at Eagle Cap Software. “We are pleased to continue the rapid development of our Aero Charting application to include the VFR sectional and IFR enroute charts, as well as distance rings in version 1.1. It took us just over a month to develop, test, and release this latest version and we are excited to bring this offering to market in such a short amount of time.”

Price

The Aero Charting app is a free download. V1.1 pricing is as follows: