Denmark’s youngest female pilot volunteers at SUN ‘n FUN

Rebecca Roos Jensen is a 17-year-old from Randers, Denmark, who came to the U.S. this week to volunteer at SUN ‘n FUN 2019.

She’s also a certificated pilot in her home country. Rebecca passed her check ride in September 2018, barely a month after her 17th birthday.

Like tens of thousands of pilots before, she trained in the venerable Cessna 150.



Rebecca is working towards becoming a professional pilot. She’s planning to fly for the airlines, but hasn’t ruled out corporate flying. After finishing school in a year-and-a-half, Rebecca will come to the United States to earn her commercial certificate.

She’s taken friends and family flying since she’s earned her certificate.

“They can’t believe that I can take them flying,” said Rebecca during Tuesday’s airshow with a smile on her face.

This week, Rebecca traveled to Florida by herself and is staying with a host family in Lakeland. And in the spirit of SUN ‘n FUN, Rebecca is volunteering with Airside Ground Operations.