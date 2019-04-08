Iowa airport changes name to honor FBO owner

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — An open house will be held April 13, 2019, to officially rename Enhanced Services Airport (KIIB) to James H. Connell Field.

James “Jim” Connell started his FBO business in 1967 at the Independence Municipal Airport and was appointed airport manager in 1980.

He dedicated the next 45 years to building and expanding the Independence Municipal Airport into an Enhanced Services Airport.

During his tenure, Connell felt strongly about bringing awareness and knowledge about the benefits of the airport to the community. He enjoyed showcasing the benefits of the airport facilities to residents of Independence and surrounding communities.

Jim made it his mission to host many public events at the airport during his tenure, including starting free airshows that were offered at the airport for close to 30 years.

“One of the highlights of my aviation career includes the many friends I made along the way,” said Connell. “It was the pleasure of my life to share the love of aviation with my family and friends.”

Jim started out hosting small fly-in breakfasts in the 1970s and grew events up to full scale breakfasts and airshows with well over 9,000 people in attendance. Top named aerobatic performers from all over the United States, including International Aerobatic Champions Marion Cole and Joe Dooley, attended and asked to come back every year because of the enthusiastic attendance at KIIB.

For nearly a decade, Jim advanced the agriculture industry in the area with his aerial application spraying business. He flew the Grumman Ag Cat, a single engine biplane agricultural aircraft.

Jim received numerous awards and accolades during his career in aviation. One of his most notable was the Charles Taylor Award for 50 years of aircraft maintenance, and the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award for 50 years of flying with no incidents, accidents or violations.

In 2015, Jim was inducted into the Iowa Aviation Hall of Fame.

The open house will be held from 1 to 3 p.m.