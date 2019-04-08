King Schools introduces new instructor

King Schools CEO Barry Knuttila has taken on an additional role as one of the on-camera instructors for King Schools’ online video courses.

Barry holds an ATP certificate with a Falcon 10 type rating and flight and ground instructor certificates with all available airplane ratings. He also owns a Beechcraft Debonair, and regularly flies the King Schools Falcon 10 with John and Martha.

“The goal of this change is to provide our customers with more great King video content, at a faster rate,” said Barry, “John and Martha are amazing mentors that make it all look so easy, but their skill in front of the camera is not easy to achieve. With their help, I’m working hard to simplify and clarify aviation topics, and make it easy for our customers to gain the knowledge they need to pass their tests and become confident and competent pilots-in-command.”

“Barry certainly knows the material,” Martha King noted. “He is an accomplished and experienced pilot. He has been piloting the Falcon 10 with us for nine years and has flown a multitude of different aircraft. We are asking a lot of him, but Barry’s been working with us since 2002, first running our technology and marketing departments and recently as our CEO. John and I have the utmost confidence in his adding this completely new role.”

“Our customers will see a new, highly competent instructor in King Schools courses,” John King added. “Barry has a laid-back style that we know will connect with pilots. This is a big deal for King Schools that will be very helpful in continuing to increase our rate of high-quality video content production.”

You can see Barry instructing in the new King Schools Online Instrument Rating Ground School & Test Prep Course, and in upcoming courses at KingSchools.com