Mountain, Canyon, and Backcountry Flying published

Just published by ASA is “Mountain, Canyon, and Backcountry Flying” by Amy L. Hoover and R.K. “Dick” Williams.

Recreational pilots to mountain flying instructors will find this book useful, and college and university professors can use the text to supplement their classroom instruction, the publisher notes.

Fundamental concepts include preparing for and conducting mountain and canyon flights, airport operations, situational awareness, aircraft performance, risk management, analysis of accident scenarios and emergency operations.

The book includes accounts from the authors’ own experiences, and contributions from seasoned backcountry pilots and instructors who expand on material detailed in the text.

Exercise sections in each chapter help readers understand and apply the information to their own flying.

The softcover b00k is $39.95, while the eBook is $34.95.