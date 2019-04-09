Picture of the Day: Two beautiful birds

Dave Cohen submitted the following photo and note: “From SUN ‘n FUN 2019, a juxtaposition between the latest technology and legacy technology. The venerable KC-135 Stratotanker in the background, with the new F-35 Lighting II.”





