Call for entries for Aerospace Teacher of the Year award

The National Aviation Hall of Fame is seeking entries for its 33nd Annual A. Scott Crossfield Aerospace Education Teacher of the Year Award, which includes a cash stipend. Deadline for submissions is June 10, 2019.

Founded in 1986 by famed research test pilot, the late A. Scott Crossfield, the award is a juried competition open to current classroom teachers from grades kindergarten through 12th grade from any public, private, parochial, or charter school. Nominees can also be teachers in a non-traditional teaching setting.

Nominations will be examined by a review committee of aerospace and education professionals for documentation of a teacher’s effectiveness, creativity, and ability to maintain high standards for their students and themselves with aerospace being the core subject matter or their curricula.

Scott Crossfield (1921-2006) was inducted into the NAHF in 1983 in recognition of his contributions as a naval aviator, aerospace engineer and test pilot. He was the first man to successfully fly at speeds above Mach 2 and Mach 3; the first man to fly the X-15; and contributed to the safety of manned spaceflight, among many other achievements.

He established the award to recognize dedicated and talented aerospace educators who set high standards for students and demand excellence in performance; strive to improve their personal academic competence and teaching ability; perform their teaching duties in an exemplary manner, resulting in true learning by students; demonstrate creativity in developing and utilizing materials to enhance the teaching of aerospace; maximize student involvement and gear activities to improve learning or create and have developed a one-time project or program of such significance that it has a major impact on the teaching of aerospace education.

The Crossfield Aerospace Educator of the Year will receive their award on Sept. 27 at the Boeing Blue Sky Gallery in Denver. The award will be given by M/Gen. Joe Engle, USAF (Ret), the last living X-15 pilot astronaut.

To learn more about the Crossfield Award or to apply, go to NationalAviation.org.