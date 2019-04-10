Raisbeck expands dealer network in Texas

Aerospace Instrument Support has joined Raisbeck Engineering’s global network of authorized dealers.

Located at the Denton Airport in Denton, Texas, Aerospace Instrument Support specializes in providing aircraft maintenance and avionics installation/support, as well as major aircraft modifications, for business aircraft.

Established in 1995 as an instrument repair facility, AIS has expanded to offer full avionics and airframe services. The company’s A&Ps and IAs have years of experience in maintaining aircraft of all variation with factory rated schooling in King Air, Pilatus, Cessna, Embraer, Caravan and Piaggio, according to company officials.

AIS recently completed modifications of 10 factory new King Air 250’s equipped with Raisbeck Engineering systems.