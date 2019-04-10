General Aviation News

Raisbeck expands dealer network in Texas

by Leave a Comment

Aerospace Instrument Support has joined Raisbeck Engineering’s global network of authorized dealers.

Located at the Denton Airport in Denton, Texas, Aerospace Instrument Support specializes in providing aircraft maintenance and avionics installation/support, as well as major aircraft modifications, for business aircraft.

Established in 1995 as an instrument repair facility, AIS has expanded to offer full avionics and airframe services. The company’s A&Ps and IAs have years of experience in maintaining aircraft of all variation with factory rated schooling in King Air, Pilatus, Cessna, Embraer, Caravan and Piaggio, according to company officials.

AIS recently completed modifications of 10 factory new King Air 250’s equipped with Raisbeck Engineering systems.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners