Tecnam unveils three new models

At AERO 2019 in Germany, Tecnam unveiled three new models: The P2002JF MkII IFR, the P92 Echo MkII, and the Sierra MkII EU 600kg.
P2002JF MkII IFR
The latest edition of Tecnam’s low-wing two-seater P2002 Night is now completing IFR, VFR Day/Night certification in both the CS23 EASA and FAR23 FAA categories.
The Tecnam P2002JF MkII IFR was developed as a result of customer feedback from both private customers and flight training organizations, according to company officials.
The P2002JF MkII IFR is equipped with Garmin G500 TXi avionics, designed specifically for CS23/FAR23 aircraft. Twin touchscreens integrate with the GTN GPS/Nav/Comm series, GDU700P MFD/EIS with integrated ADAHRS to provide a fully certified glass suite solution, Tecnam officials note.
P92 Echo MkII
The newest edition of the high-wing two seater P92 “takes the best from the many models of the Tecnam fleet: The P2008 for the carbon fiber fuselage and wider cabin design, P92 Eaglet for the wing, ASTORE for the windows design shape, and the SIERRA MkII for the engine cowling,” company officials said.
With a MTOW ranging from 472.5 up to 600 kg, the P92 MkII is available as ULM, US-LSA and ready for the new EU 600kg category.
This new P92 MkII is available with with a standard analog cockpit or latest glass avionics Garmin G3X, with touchscreens integrated with Garmin’s line of GPS/Nav/Comms.
P2002 Sierra MkII EU 600Kg
The Tecnam P2002 Sierra MkII is has been developed for the new European Union 600kg ULM category and is immediately available for delivery to those countries where this category is approved by their local Civil Aviation Authorities. The P2002 is already available as an Advanced Ultralight and in the UL/LSA category.
The new version of the Sierra MkII is available with latest glass Garmin G3X avionics, with the twin touchscreens integrating with the GTR GPS/Nav/Comm series, to provide a fully glass-suite solution. A standard analog pack option is also available.
The aircraft also is available with parachute.
