Tecnam unveils three new models

With a MTOW ranging from 472.5 up to 600 kg, the P92 MkII is available as ULM, US-LSA and ready for the new EU 600kg category.

This new P92 MkII is available with with a standard analog cockpit or latest glass avionics Garmin G3X, with touchscreens integrated with Garmin’s line of GPS/Nav/Comms.

P2002 Sierra MkII EU 600Kg

The Tecnam P2002 Sierra MkII is has been developed for the new European Union 600kg ULM category and is immediately available for delivery to those countries where this category is approved by their local Civil Aviation Authorities. The P2002 is already available as an Advanced Ultralight and in the UL/LSA category.

The new version of the Sierra MkII is available with latest glass Garmin G3X avionics, with the twin touchscreens integrating with the GTR GPS/Nav/Comm series, to provide a fully glass-suite solution. A standard analog pack option is also available.

The aircraft also is available with parachute.