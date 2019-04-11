Independent agency to test aircraft brokers for certification

More than 20 aircraft brokers will be tested later this month by Joseph Allan Aviation Consulting, an independent third party agency. If they pass the test, they then will become certified individual aircraft brokers, according to officials with the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA).

“These newly certified IADA aircraft brokers, who will be under the supervision of IADA-accredited dealers, are the very best at representing buyers and sellers of business aircraft,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “They set the standard for professionalism in the aircraft transaction industry, and the IADA certification process establishes how IADA-accredited dealers will train their qualified brokers in the future.”

The certification examination for brokers was developed and will be managed by Joseph Allan Aviation Consulting, which also developed the accreditation standards for aircraft dealers. The broker examination is designed to measure the skills and competencies that are required of aircraft brokers to effectively conduct their work. Joseph Allan has considerable experience in curriculum development and the development and management of examinations measuring knowledge-based competencies, IADA officials note.

While only 3% of all aircraft dealers merit IADA accreditation, they handle more than 50% of the used aircraft transactions, officials add.