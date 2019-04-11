Picture of the Day: Turning final at Narsarsuaq

Dick Rochfort submitted the following photo and note: “Norse explorer Erik The Red was here! Narsarsuaq, Greenland, is an important stop on the ‘middle route’ crossing the North Atlantic from Goose Bay, Labrador. Dick Rochfort ATP, CFII-Master Instructor navigates the final approach in a Piper PA46 Meridian turboprop aircraft for the all-important fuel stop on the way to Reykjavik.”





