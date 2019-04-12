General Aviation News

Bellanca bent when ski hits frozen sand berm

The pilot of the ski-equipped Bellanca 8GCBC reported that, during the landing roll on a snow-covered sand bar in Willow, Alaska, about 15 to 20 mph, the left ski hit a submerged frozen sand berm.

According to the pilot,  the left ski “broke” and that the airplane nosed over.

The vertical stabilizer and left wing sustained substantial damage.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The airplane’s left main ski’s collision with a submerged frozen sand berm.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA228

This April 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

