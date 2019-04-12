Sheltair Aviation’s Warren Kroeppel honored for contributions to New York’s aviation industry

The New York Aviation Management Association’s (NYAMA) spring conference honored Warren Kroeppel, Chief Operating Officer of Sheltair Aviation, with the William F. Shea Award, recognizing his leadership and contributions to New York State’s aviation community.

This award is given by NYAMA to an individual who has demonstrated exemplary leadership and effected positive change in the aviation industry in New York State.

NYAMA president Christina R. Callahan, deputy general manager at LaGuardia Airport, stated, “In an era of turbulent change throughout the aviation community, Warren’s steady leadership, strategic vision, and sustained accomplishments made him the obvious choice for this award.”

The award is named after former FAA Associate Administrator Bill Shea who traveled from California to present the award to Kroeppel during NYAMA’s annual Aviation Advocacy Day held in Albany March 19, 2019.

Kroeppel serves on the executive committee of Sheltair and is responsible for the daily operations, development of strategic growth plans and financial direction of the company.

He joined Sheltair in 2012 after a 35 year career in commercial aviation and airport management. He has extensive expertise in aviation operations having served in many different capacities during his management tenure at New York airports, including Deputy General Manager, John F. Kennedy International Airport and 10 years as General Manager of LaGuardia Airport.

He is an FAA certified commercial pilot, instrument and multiengine rated and flight instructor. He holds an undergraduate degree in Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a MBA in finance from Adelphi University.

Sheltair Aviation will soon be cutting the ribbon on the first three hangars of a new $55 million hangar complex at Republic Airport, (KFRG), the busiest general aviation airport in the state. Sheltair’s other New York FBO airport locations include John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia, Long Island MacArthur, Westhampton Beach.

“I am honored to accept this award with the understanding that I share it with the hundreds of extraordinary Sheltair employees who make professional excellence their daily standard of performance at the airports we serve,” Kroeppel stated.