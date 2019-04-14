Picture of the Day: First flight at 5

Alexander Khachatryan submitted the following photo and note: “As we flew over to Santa Barbara from Van Nuys in a 172S, 5-year-old Alexander was asking questions as it was his first time in the cockpit. I realized it didn’t not cross his mind the possibility of me allowing him to take the controls. His eyes sparkled as I told him, ‘Hey little man, do you want to take control and fly the plane?’

“As we came closer to our approach, I constantly had to remind him to take his hands off the yoke since I would be the one landing the plane. A pilot in the making.”





