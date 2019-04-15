FAA launches program to help prepare people with disabilities for ATC careers

The FAA has launched a pilot program to help prepare people with disabilities for careers in air traffic operations.

The FAA will enroll up to 20 people in the Aviation Development Program. They will train for up to one year at 10 Air Route Traffic Control Centers throughout the U.S., including Minneapolis, Cleveland, Boston, Denver, Fort Worth, Jacksonville, Florida, Seattle, Memphis, Tennessee, Kansas City, and Salt Lake City.

The candidates in this program will receive the same rigorous consideration in terms of aptitude, medical, and security qualifications as those individuals considered for a standard public opening for air traffic controller jobs, according to FAA officials.

The training will prepare them for an opportunity to be appointed to a temporary air traffic control specialist position at the FAA Academy.

Candidates for the Aviation Development Program must meet the following criteria:

United States citizenship

Qualification for Schedule A Direct Hiring Authority (PDF)

Meet Office of Personnel Management ATC qualification standards

Pass Air Traffic Skills Assessment (AT-SA) Aptitude test

No more than 30 years of age

Pass a medical/security review

Be proficient in English

Education and/or work experience: Three years of progressively responsible work experience or, a bachelor’s degree or a combination of post-secondary education and work experience that totals three years.

People who are interested in applying for the pilot program should follow the instructions on the Aviation Development Program website. The website also has a schedule for in-person information sessions.