Picture of the Day: Golden Knights and fireworks

Frederick A. Johnsen sent us this photo, explaining: “Fireworks at SUN ‘n FUN reflect off the sheen of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team jump aircraft on Saturday, April 6, 2019. The aircraft is a C-31A in U.S. military nomenclature, and an F-27 in commercial airline lineage.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.