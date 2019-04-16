KISM achieves ‘national’ classification

Kissimmee Gateway Airport (KISM) in Florida has achieved “National” Classification for General Aviation airports from FAA.

The FAA recently released its 2019 report to Congress that updated the categories of airports in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS). In the report, KISM received an upgrade to the highest classification, National, up from the Regional designation.

The upgrade occurred mainly because of the number of jet and multi-engine aircraft based at the airport, as well as steadily increasing activity levels, and its proximity to Orlando International Airport, according to airport officials. Kissimmee Gateway is designated as a reliever airport for Orlando International, accommodating corporate jets and other aircraft seeking an airport closer to the southwest section of the greater Orlando area.

Kissimmee Gateway Airport also hosts aviation activity, such as student pilot training. The airport can also accommodate up to Boeing 737 Business Jet aircraft, as well as Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft. The main runway has an FAA Category I precision approach (ILS) for all weather landings, and the Air Traffic Control Tower is staffed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

According to the FAA report, there are nine airports in the State of Florida under the National category. Kissimmee is currently the only one in east Central Florida.