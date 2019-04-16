Texas Aviation Hall of Fame Class of 2019 inducted

The Lone Star Flight Museum in Galveston, Texas, hosted the 2019 Texas Aviation Hall of Fame Induction ceremony April 12, 2o19.

The four 2019 inductees, selected from 110 candidates, include World War II U.S. Army Air Force General Ira C. Eaker (deceased); Christopher C. Kraft, NASA’s first flight director; H. Ross Perot Jr., an aviation pioneer and entrepreneur who circumnavigated the world in a helicopter at age 23; and Dr. Peggy Whitson, first woman spacewalker who spent more time in space than any American.

The Texas Aviation Hall of Fame was established in 1995 through a resolution by the 74th Texas Legislature and signed by then Gov. George W. Bush, to honor Texans and Texas organizations that have made significant and lasting contributions to the advancement of aviation. There are currently 76 individuals and groups in the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame, in four categories that include trailblazers and explorers, wartime aviators, leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators.