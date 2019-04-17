Bird strike bends Beech 99

The pilot flying the Beech 99 reported that, during an instrument flight rules instructional flight, the airplane was established on a very high frequency omnidirectional range approach.

During the approach, the pilot observed a large bird dive into the airplane’s nose section.

The pilot recalled there was no time to react between the initial observation and impact. He terminated the training flight and landed the airplane as soon as practical and without further incident at the airport in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage frame.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: An in-flight collision with a bird during the approach.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA244

This April 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.