Miracle Flights to host free family drone festival

LAS VEGAS — Miracle Flights will host its inaugural community drone festive, Carnival in the Clouds, May 18 at Craig Ranch Park in North Las Vegas.
The event will feature aerial acrobatics performed by drone experts, plus classic carnival games, interactive STEM activities, food, and live entertainment. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission to the carnival is free, with proceeds from $1 carnival games, raffle tickets, and select food and beverage sales going to support Miracle Flights. The national charity provides free commercial flights to critically ill children who need access to specialized medical care far from home.
Scheduled demonstrations include the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, Las Vegas-area drone companies AviSight and AlphaDrone, and the California-based company IXI Technology, which will showcase DRONEKILLER, the latest in counter-drone technology, according to organizers.
Attendees can try their hand flying drones in the carnival’s designated STEM Zone, which features a variety of interactive experiences including robotics, flight simulators, 3-D printing stations, and a “Drone University” crash course in drone basics.
More event highlights include the Chick-fil-A Kids Zone with bounce houses and inflatables, “carnival row” with $1 games and treats, live entertainment and food vendors including Shake Shack, Kona Ice, World’s Best Corn Dogs, Braud’s Funnel Cake Café and more. Attendees can also enter raffles to win Chick-fil-A for a year, a Mavic Pro drone and drone pilot courses, among other prizes.
