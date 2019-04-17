Picture of the Day: He’s already planning

Timothy Nealey submitted the following photo and note: “My best gal and our 2-year-old son in our 1946 L4 Grasshopper at Brookeridge Aeropark (LL22) Chicagoland. Their body language says it all. Beth the concerned mother and Brayden the little planner. Fishing for trouble! “Don’t mind the tape mommy, the fabric on the wall proves its strength. My grandma flew it from London to Australia in an air race…'”





