Wing Over the Rockies subject of new PBS series

A new TV series on Rocky Mountain PBS called “Behind the Wings” features Wings Over the Rockies museum curator Matthew Burchette as he goes behind the scenes with famous aircraft and aerospace icons.

Each 30-minute episode begins at a Wings Over the Rockies location with an in-depth look at an iconic aircraft or artifact before transporting viewers to locations around the country. Get a private tour of Cessna manufacturing in Independence, Kansas, chat with pilots on the flight line of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, crawl around the second oldest B-52 Stratofortress in the world, and much more, officials note.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Behind the Wings into the homes of thousands of Coloradans,” stated Behind the Wings creator and Wings’ Director of Marketing Ben Theune. “The partnership with Rocky Mountain PBS is a perfect example of Colorado non-profits working together to educate and inspire the next generation.”

“Wings Over the Rockies has special access to so many aviation stories and is the perfect organization to put together this series,” said Julie Speer Jackson, Vice President of Culture Content at Rocky Mountain PBS. “We are thrilled to be their broadcast partner. Our statewide audience loves history and learning new things. I’m so excited to share this series with them.”

Originally started as online videos, Behind the Wings has grown since its inception in 2017. To date, the series has garnered nearly 1 million views on Facebook and YouTube with viewers all over the world.

Season 1 of Behind the Wings will premiere Friday, April 26, at 8 p.m. on Rocky Mountain PBS and can be seen for four consecutive Fridays.

Watch additional episodes of Behind the Wings online at WingsMuseum.org/VideoBlog and see the official season 1 trailer below: