Seaplane pilots get a jump start on SUN ‘n FUN

By TED LUEBBERS

Seaplane pilots got a jump-start on the annual SUN ’n FUN 2019 activities by taking part in Seaplane-A-Palooza at “America’s Seaplane City” (FA1) in Tavares, Florida, last weekend. This is the third consecutive year this event has been affiliated with SUN ‘n FUN.

A good number of these seaplanes and their pilots continued their flights to Lakeland’s Linder International Airport (KLAL) on Monday morning for the week-long aircraft extravaganza.

Seaplanes arriving on Saturday had many choices for parking. Two large seaplane ramps with parking and tie-downs were available, along with a large expanse of Lake Dora grass shorefront to nose in on.

The folks running the seaplane base did a great job removing rocks and obstacles along the shore so pilots didn’t have to worry about rupturing a hull or float.

Pilots also had the option to fly to Leesburg International Airport ( KLEE ) and take advantage of its new seaplane ramp and docking facilities. A shuttle service was provided between Leesburg and the Tavares seaplane base for the two-day event.

Exhibitors included Progressive Aerodyne with the SeaRey, Wipaire, and Composite Creations showing off the new twin engine GWEDUCK flying boat kit.

Steve McCaughey, executive director of the Seaplane Pilots Association, had a busy crew at the association’s display on the ramp and was very busy selling seaplane shirts and greeting old friends. He complimented the City of Tavares and its forward thinking for developing “America’s Seaplane City.”

Saturday’s events included Jones Brothers Air & Seaplane Adventures Seaplane Bingo. This is a new kind of fundraiser created to raise money for a $10,000 aviation scholarship for a deserving Tavares High School senior. Patrons at the airshow purchased bingo squares and, depending on how much they invested, could win prizes ranging from a ride in the Jones Brothers SeaRey amphibian to a three-night Bahamas vacation for two. The bingo moves were determined by where the bingo ball was dropped from a Jones Brothers Seaplane on a bingo grid that was floating on the lake.

There was also a flying scavenger hunt and an airplane beauty pageant so that attendees could vote on the prettiest or most impressive aircraft at the event.

Sunday was kicked off with a pancake breakfast put on by Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534. They brought their mobile kitchen from Leesburg, along with many chefs. They have a lot of experience doing this as they often provide the food for fly-ins around Central Florida. Blueberry pancakes, sausage, hot coffee and, of course, Florida orange juice were a good way to start the day.

The pilot’s briefing for the day’s events, such as the water bombing, spot landings and fast takeoffs, took place in the picnic pavilion with the Seaplane-A-Palooza air boss who stressed safety first, then said “go out there and have fun.”

The waterfront crowds were large and there was much flying activity going on over the two days. There were 30 pilots and their planes signed up for the water bombing, and the other seaplane tests of skills on Sunday.

The weather could not have been better, with low temperatures in the mornings warming up to the low 80s during the day with very little wind, blue skies with a few puffy clouds at high altitudes now and then.

All and all, the folks at Tavares “America’s Seaplane City” can consider this Seaplane-A-Palooza the most successful one yet. They hope to break this record next year.