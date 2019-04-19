General Aviation News

Ideas that Changed the World: The Airplane

The airplane will be the star of the show in an episode of a new PBS series: “Breakthrough: The Ideas That Changed The World.”

The episode premieres Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 10 p.m. ET.

“The airplane is the machine that gave us our greatest superpower – the ability to fly,” PBS officials say. “The journey to successful flight is a story full of passion, danger and death, and this episode showcases the revolutionaries and visionaries who made it possible to leave the ground.”

From the Library of Congress, the first photo of Orville Wright in flight, covering 120 feet on Dece. 17, 1903.

Visionaries include:

  • Abba Ibn Firnas, Moorish/Islamic Scholar and World’s First Pilot (He was a polymath – an inventor, engineer, aviator, physician, Arabic poet and Andalusian musician.)
  • Leonardo da Vinci, Italian Polymath of the Renaissance (One of the greatest painters of all time; called father of architecture; also credited with the inventions of the parachute and helicopter.)
  • Sir George Cayley, British Inventor and Scientist (Pioneer of aerial navigation and aeronautical engineering, and designer of the first successful glider to carry a human being.)
  • Alphonse Penaud, French Aeronautical Inventor and Engineer (Father of Flying Models and creator of the Planophore.)
  • Otto Lilienthal, German Pioneer of Aviation, Aeronautical Engineer (Known as the “Flying Man,” for becoming the first person to make successful, documented flights with gliders.)
  • Wilbur & Orville Wright, American Inventors & Pioneers of Aviation (Creators of the world’s first successful flying airplane.)
  • Wiley Post, American Pilot (First pilot to fly solo around the world, helped develop one of the first pressure suits and discovered the jet stream.)
  • Frank Whittle, British Royal Air Force Officer/Aviator (Inventor of the Jet Engine.)

On-Camera Experts include:

  • Brandon Mikesell, Wingsuit Flyer
  • Dr. Shini Somara, Fluid Dynamicist
  • Dr. David Lentink, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Stanford University
  • Tiera Fletcher, Aeronautical, Rocket Structural Design & Analysis Engineer, Boeing
  • Bruce Weaver, Gliding Instructor
  • Jim Al-Khalili, Professor of Theoretical Physics University of Surrey
  • Lt. Col. Ross Franquemont, U2 Pilot
  • Maj. Dana Thomas, Operation Physiologist
  • Richard Browning, English Inventor, Entrepreneur & Speaker

The six-part series documents how humans changed the world forever. Taking viewers through a journey through human history, the series is told through six iconic objects that modern people take for granted: The telescope, airplane, robot, car, rocket and smart phone.

A new episode debuts every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS Video App.

See the trailer below:

