Video: P-51 Mustang vs. Sea Fury

A new video on YouTube compares the North American P-51D Mustang against the Hawker Sea Fury FB.11 flying at the same airshow.
A new video on YouTube compares the North American P-51D Mustang against the Hawker Sea Fury FB.11 flying at the same airshow.
Be a better informed pilot.
Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.