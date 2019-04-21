Picture of the Day: Good morning, Springfield

Lance Coppin submitted the following photo and note: “On a clear and crispy early November morning VFR flight from Oklahoma to Indiana, the sleepy city of Springfield, Missouri, is beginning to awake. The city lights from 5,500′ MSL and the reflection off the wing of my 1972 Cessna 177B Cardinal was a photo I just couldn’t resist.”





Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.