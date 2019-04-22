EAA chapter offers a free Flying Start

By TED LUEBBERS

Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534, based at Leesburg International Airport (KLEE) in Florida, is offering its free Flying Start program to those folks who always wanted to learn to fly, but never quite got around to it.

The program will take place at the airport’s administration building Saturday, May 25, 2019, and will start promptly at 9 a.m. There is no charge for the program, which will be run by chapter members and flight instructors from the area. You should be prepared to spend the morning at the airport.

EAA Chapter 534 pilot, Paul Adrien, may be the one to give a lucky participant an Eagle Flight in his Burt Rutan designed LONG-EZ, which he built. (Photo by Ted Luebbers)

The program is limited to 15 people. Make your reservation with John Weber, EAA Chapter 534 VP and light sport certified flight instructor, via email at ransfly@aol.com.

The day will open with a presentation about flying, and preparing for a private pilot’s license or a light sport pilot’s license. Plenty of time will be allotted to answer all your questions, chapter officials note.

You will meet members of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534, talk one-on-one with pilots and certified flight instructors so that you will have a complete understanding of what is involved — including cost — to gain that longed for pilot’s license.

Following this session each person will have the opportunity to take a 30-minute Eagle Flight with one of EAA Chapter 534’s volunteer pilots in their airplane. Each pilot will do a thorough pre-flight of their general aviation fixed wing aircraft and explain what they are checking and why. During the flight the pilots will explain the controls and instruments and may give you an opportunity to actually fly the plane under their watchful eye.

Following each flight participants will have another opportunity to talk with pilots and ask questions about continuing their pursuit of the dream of personal flight to completion.

If you do decide to pursue flight training, volunteers from EAA Chapter 534 will become your mentors to see you through to completion.