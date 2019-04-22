General Aviation News

NTSB releases Safety Alert on stabilized approaches

by

The National Transportation Safety Board has released a Safety Alert: Stabilized Approaches Lead to Safe Landings, which discusses how failing to establish and maintain a stabilized approach, or continuing an unstabilized approach, could lead to landing too fast or too far down the runway, potentially resulting in a runway excursion, loss of control, or collision with terrain. 

The alert, which includes several examples from accidents, provides tips to help pilots avoid these situations.

