NTSB releases Safety Alert on stabilized approaches

The National Transportation Safety Board has released a Safety Alert: Stabilized Approaches Lead to Safe Landings, which discusses how failing to establish and maintain a stabilized approach, or continuing an unstabilized approach, could lead to landing too fast or too far down the runway, potentially resulting in a runway excursion, loss of control, or collision with terrain.
The alert, which includes several examples from accidents, provides tips to help pilots avoid these situations.
