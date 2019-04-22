Remote pilot guide published

The Unmanned Safety Institute (USI) has partnered with BarCharts Publishing on a guide for remote pilots outlining the rules and concepts for the commercial operation of small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS).
BarCharts Publishing, which has been publishing quick-reference materials for nearly 30 years, has produced more than 600 QuickStudy laminated quick-reference guides on a variety of subjects.
The Part 107 guide was created using content found on the Remote Pilot Knowledge Test, more commonly referred to as the Part 107 exam.
The guide covers all areas of knowledge that the FAA requires remote pilots be versed in, including:
- Regulations,
- Airspace Classification,
- Operating Requirements,
- Flight Restrictions,
- Maintenance and Preflight inspection,
- Procedures,
- Weather,
- Radio Communication,
- Physiological Factors Affecting Pilot Performance,
- Aeronautical Decision-Making, and
- Airport Operations.
The study guide helps remote pilots looking to earn their Part 107 Certificate and also serves as a quick-reference field manual for current Part 107 pilots while they’re on the job, according to officials..
The 8 1/2″ x 11″, three-panel, six-page guide is laminated and in full color and sells for $19.95 on the Unmanned Safety Institute’s online shop.
