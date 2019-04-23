National Naval Aviation Museum releases custom Monopoly board game

Pensacola, Florida — Now available is a new Monopoly style game from the National Naval Aviation Museum. National Naval Aviation Museum – Opoly is full of aircraft, exhibits, history, and a trip through the largest Naval Aviation museum in the country, according to officials.

The concept and rules of the new are the same as the traditional Hasbro Monopoly game. Instead of properties like Boardwalk and Park Place, this version uses museum exhibits like the Blue Angels Atrium and Battle of Midway and Homefront U.S.A. Other places featured in the new game: Pensacola Beach, Perdido Key, Gulf Shores, and Orange Beach. The custom game pieces are inspired by elements of naval aviation, including a model F-18, captain’s hat, life preserver, and helicopter.

“We were thrilled about the idea and started designing the board in November 2018,” said Donald Watson, Museum Foundation digital media specialist. “Months of planning went into the development, including concept inspiration, testing, and graphic design.”

The naval aviation-centric board game was created in partnership with the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation and a company called “Late for the Sky,” which has made specific city- and college-based Monopoly games since 1984. Proceeds of the game, which sells for $40, will benefit the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation.

The National Naval Aviation Museum features nearly 350,000 square feet of displays and is one of the world’s largest aviation museums. Located aboard Pensacola Naval Air Station, the facility boasts more than 150 restored aircraft representing Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aviation and is one of Florida’s most visited museums. Museum admission is free and open to the public. The National Naval Aviation Museum is open daily from 9 a.m.–5 p.m.