Picture of the Day: The Easter Bunny arrives in style

Hayman Tam submitted the following photo and note: “The Easter Bunny arrives in style at the Hiller Aviation Museum in San Carlos, California, for his annual visit. This is just one of many holidays throughout the year where the museum has incorporated the use of helicopters.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.