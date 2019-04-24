Aircraft Spruce slates Super Sale at Peachtree City location

Aircraft Spruce is hosting its annual Super Sale May 18, 2019, at its location in Peachtree City, Georgia.

“This is the time of year when we go all out by offering spectacular discounts on our most popular products and provide a chance for our loyal customers to meet our vendors,” officials noted. There also will be a chance to win prizes, they added.

Along with the sale will be a two-day RV Assembly Course, on May 18-19, offered by EAA’s SportAir Workshops.

Additionally, the Falcon RV Squadron is hosting its annual display of RV aircraft and giving airplane rides to kids 8 to 17 years of age.