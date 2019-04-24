Replacement exhaust mufflers and stacks for Piper PA 28Rs approved

Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc. (AWI) has received a PMA from the FAA for new replacement exhaust stacks and mufflers for the popular Piper PA 28R-200/201/201T series aircraft.

All of the components are made from 321 stainless steel material, according to company officials. They note that all the welding is done by professional welders in the United States who have extensive experience in fabricating and welding stainless steel parts for aircraft engines and mounts.

Piper owners can order individual parts or a complete replacement package that includes left front and rear stacks, right front and rear stacks, and two new mufflers. The systems can be installed by most A&P mechanics in about an hour.

AWI has earned more than 450 PMAs in the past 25 years for exhaust components in general aviation single and twin engine piston aircraft.