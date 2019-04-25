Contest launches to win trip to FlightSimExpo

One lucky flight sim enthusiast will win travel, accommodations, and access to FlightSimExpo on June 7-9, 2019, in Orlando, in a new contest.

Deadline for entering the contest, which is sponsored by Thrustmaster, is April 30, 2019. Go to www.flightsimexpo.com/giveaway to enter.

There are now more than 60 confirmed exhibitors, including the biggest names in at-home flight simulation, for FlightSimExpo, which takes place at Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld. Alongside this packed exhibit hall, speakers, experts, and developers will be offering seminars and panels for simmers, real-world pilots, and first-timers, organizers said.

Event registration is $70 until May 15, and includes two-day access, drinks and appetizers, a conference bag, and discounted rates at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh through a free, six-month membership to the Experimental Aircraft Association.

The first FlightSimExpo was held in 2018 at Flamingo Las Vegas Resort, drawing a sold-out crowd of more than 1,100 simmers along with 45 exhibitors and more than 20 speakers.