Garmin autopilot approved in the Cessna 180/185

Garmin has received FAA Supplemental Type Certification (STC) for the GFC 500 autopilot in the Cessna 180/185.

Company officials add the GFC 500 will soon be approved for the Bonanza 36/A36.

Specific aircraft models approved for the GFC 500 autopilot include Cessna 180 ModelsA, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, J, K; and Cessna 185 Models A, B, C, D, E, A185E, A185F.

The GFC 500 autopilot integrates with the G5 electronic flight instrument or a combination of the G5 and G500 TXi flight display to provide pilots with an economical and modern autopilot solution, according to Garmin officials.

The autopilot mode controller contains dedicated keys and knobs, a control wheel that allows for easy adjustments to aircraft pitch, airspeed and vertical speed, and a level button that returns the aircraft to straight-and-level flight, company officials point out.

As a standard feature, pilots receive Garmin ESP with the GFC 500 autopilot, which works to assist the pilot in maintaining the aircraft in a stable flight condition. ESP functions independently of the autopilot and works in the background to help pilots avoid inadvertent flight attitudes or bank angles and provide airspeed protection while the pilot is hand-flying the aircraft, company officials explain.

For customers who already have a G5 electronic flight instrument, the GFC 500 starts at a suggested retail price of $6,995 for a 2-axis autopilot. The GFC 500 can be purchased with the G5 electronic flight instrument for a suggested retail price of less than $10,000 (Installation not included).



